Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288,939 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $103,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.73. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.