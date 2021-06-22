Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 211,636 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,086,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $126,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

