Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,526 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 60.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 192.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in Visa by 619.5% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,950,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,373 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.65. 39,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. The company has a market capitalization of $455.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.