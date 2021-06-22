Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after purchasing an additional 718,916 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 584,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.25. 8,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.