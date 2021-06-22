Matthew 25 Management Corp Sells 60,000 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Matthew 25 Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Realty Trust comprises about 5.9% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned about 0.89% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. 8,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,779. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

