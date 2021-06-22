Matthew Dunnigan Sells 10,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

Shares of QSR stock traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$81.06. 499,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.88 billion and a PE ratio of 39.23. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$67.77 and a 12-month high of C$87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.666 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.87%.

Separately, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

