McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Position Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $23,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 98,063 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,707 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.02.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.