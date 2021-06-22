Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 5.13% of Medallia worth $224,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after buying an additional 1,350,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 6,046.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after buying an additional 938,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Medallia by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after buying an additional 887,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $22,592,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 3,573.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 505,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after buying an additional 491,782 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $361,022.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 527,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,368,317.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,833 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,090. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.92. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

