Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137 million-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.28 million.

Shares of Medallia stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,049. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $210,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,014,826.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,518,134.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,418 shares of company stock worth $11,058,916. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

