MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $313,680.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $313,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.04. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

