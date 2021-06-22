Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.70 Per Share

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MGP opened at GBX 180.50 ($2.36) on Tuesday. Medica Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 184.50 ($2.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £220.92 million and a P/E ratio of 143.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07.

MGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Medica Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Medica Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Stuart Quin bought 19,505 shares of Medica Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £29,647.60 ($38,734.78).

About Medica Group

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

