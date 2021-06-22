Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 8,927 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $1,617,572.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,563,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,486,930.55.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.
- On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $182.63 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.78.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
