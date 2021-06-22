Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 8,927 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $1,617,572.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,563,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,486,930.55.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $182.63 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.78.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

