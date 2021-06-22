MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0079 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $397.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.99 or 0.00633051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.96 or 0.07322347 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

