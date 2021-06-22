Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 670 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,270 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.12. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

