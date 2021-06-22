Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

MLCO stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.