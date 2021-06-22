Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $263,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $22,624,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.12.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

