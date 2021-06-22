Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $281,000 Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,644,000 after purchasing an additional 61,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.80. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $268,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.