Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 152 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $164,541.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $216,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,485. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.23 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

