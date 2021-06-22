Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,851,000 after buying an additional 853,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after buying an additional 6,557,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after buying an additional 185,945 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 59.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,055,000 after buying an additional 719,015 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.