Meridian Network (LOCK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $77,958.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $409,151.12 and $77,958.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

