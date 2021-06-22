Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.74. Mesoblast shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 62,000 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53.

Mesoblast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.