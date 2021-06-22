MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) Insider Rolf Gerritsen Acquires 1,819,441 Shares

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) insider Rolf Gerritsen acquired 1,819,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £18,194.41 ($23,771.11).

Shares of LON:MNRG opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.65. MetalNRG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.45 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of £5.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.56.

MetalNRG Company Profile

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; Palomino Cobalt project located in Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Kamushanovskoye Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

