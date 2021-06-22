MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) Insider Rolf Gerritsen Acquires 1,819,441 Shares

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) insider Rolf Gerritsen acquired 1,819,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £18,194.41 ($23,771.11).
Shares of LON:MNRG opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.65. MetalNRG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.45 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of £5.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.56.
MetalNRG Company Profile
