MetaMorph (METM) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $159,778.30 and $2,113.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMorph Coin Profile

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

