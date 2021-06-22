MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,524,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296,389 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.57% of MFA Financial worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

