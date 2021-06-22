MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,479,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in MGE Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEE. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

MGEE stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $77.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

