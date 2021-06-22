Micromines Achieves Market Cap of $41,178.22 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Micromines has a market capitalization of $41,178.22 and approximately $3,852.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Micromines has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00045574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00106141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00154232 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,507.97 or 1.00122053 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

