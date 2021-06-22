Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.70.

MSFT opened at $262.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.71. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $263.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

