Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $20,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

Shares of MAA opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $172.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.53.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.