Miles Kirkland Sells 19,900 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Miles Kirkland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kirkland's alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $235,900.00.

Shares of KIRK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.