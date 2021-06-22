Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,594,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

NYSE MTX opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.48. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

