Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 15,450 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.90% of Alexander’s worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth about $8,071,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $275.67 on Tuesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.70 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. Research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.73%.

ALX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

