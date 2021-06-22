Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,383 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,434,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $534.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $498.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.50 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.00, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,678 shares of company stock worth $17,437,589 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.83.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

