Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 401.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $14,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 178,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after buying an additional 52,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $97.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.66.

