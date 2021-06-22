Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Eagle Materials worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $140.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

