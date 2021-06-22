Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 24,445 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,445 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.93.

Shares of BIIB opened at $380.91 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

