Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,469 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in BlackRock by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 29,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $861.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $849.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $528.63 and a one year high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.