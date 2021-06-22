Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from Mirvac Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

