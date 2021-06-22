Mist Market Capitalization Tops $788,658.37 (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 38% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded down 49% against the US dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market capitalization of $788,658.37 and $2,995.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00051925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.09 or 0.00586423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mist Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

