Mithril Price Reaches $0.0358 on Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $35.80 million and $16.37 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010521 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00133626 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars.

