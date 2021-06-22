Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after buying an additional 84,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 565,203 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 209.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 2,225,611 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,428,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.