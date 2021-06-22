Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Timken were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after buying an additional 393,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the first quarter worth $18,344,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

