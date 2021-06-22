Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $501,000 in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after buying an additional 61,616 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,934,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PROS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter worth $35,731,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PROS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

