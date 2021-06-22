Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

