Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Webster Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

