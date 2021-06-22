Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 550.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $141.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.78 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

