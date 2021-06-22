MMOCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $247,492.78 and approximately $12.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000780 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

