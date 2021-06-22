Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 218,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $837.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

