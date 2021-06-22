Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 218,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $837.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.