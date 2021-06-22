Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Molina Healthcare worth $24,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,539,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $246.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.39. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.