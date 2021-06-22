Monavale Hits 1-Day Volume of $41,909.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $41,909.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 53.4% lower against the dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for about $416.93 or 0.01393397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.30 or 0.00371977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011305 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,032 coins and its circulating supply is 7,897 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.