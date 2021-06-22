MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.380–1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $771 million-784 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.65 million.MongoDB also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.430–0.400 EPS.

MongoDB stock opened at $380.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.06. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.25.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $1,519,284.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,385,726.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,927 shares of company stock valued at $111,065,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.